Ag Weekly: Butter sculpture is one way state fair honors agriculture

GEDDES, New York (WWNY) - The New York State Fair outside Syracuse has many attractions, but one of the bigger — and butterier ones — is the 55th annual butter sculpture.

This year’s theme is “Dairy Every Day is the Healthy Way.” It features a choo-choo train, which is more of a moo-moo train as a cow conductor leads passengers to strong bones and immune health.

The sculpture took 800 pounds of butter and was created by Jim Victor and Marie Pelton.

You won’t want to eat the butter after the fair ends, but it will be put to use, broken down into renewable energy at a farm in western New York.

Thursday is the perfect day to view the sculpture, as it is Dairy Day.

Other dairy attractions include a milking parlor, a cow birthing center, 25 cent glasses of milk, and a milkshake tasting contest.

The day will also reveal who makes the best cheese, milk, and ice cream in the state.

The day ends with a dairy parade at 6 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.