Alabama lawmaker arrested on voter fraud charge

District 10 Rep. David Cole arrested, charged with voting fraud
District 10 Rep. David Cole arrested, charged with voting fraud(MCSO)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 9:53 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama legislator was arrested Tuesday on felony voter fraud charges accusing him of voting in a district where he did not live.

Republican Rep. David Cole of Huntsville was arrested on charges of voting in an unauthorized location, according to Madison County Jail records. The details of the charge were not immediately available in court records, but the arrest comes after accusations that Cole did not live in the district in which he was elected.

Cole, a doctor and Army veteran, was elected to the House of Representatives last year.

Voter fraud is a Class C felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison. The Alabama attorney general’s office is prosecuting the case against Cole, a spokeswoman confirmed.

House Speaker Nathaniel Ledbetter issued a statement Tuesday saying he had learned of Cole’s arrest and is waiting to learn more details.

“In recent years, the Alabama House has prioritized legislation that promotes election integrity, and we believe that any allegation of fraud must be addressed regardless of the party, public official, or candidate involved,” Ledbetter said.

Elijah Boyd, the Libertarian candidate in the district, had filed an election challenge in civil court, arguing Cole did not live in District 10 and was not eligible to represent the district.

Court records were not immediately available to show if Cole has an attorney to speak on his behalf. His attorney in the election challenge is not representing him in the criminal case. Cole was released on bond, according to jail records.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigate homicide of elderly town of Watertown woman
A bomb threat prompted officials to evacuate the Washington Street Plaza in Watertown Monday...
Watertown plaza reopens after threat prompted evacuation
State police car parked outside Beaver Meadows Apartments
Police remain at homicide victim’s apartment, neighbors feel unsafe
Fire destroyed the Massena Little League concession stand over the weekend.
Fire destroys Massena Little League concession stand, insurance won’t cover damage
Lowville's Citizen of the Year, Rick Bush, drives off as soon as the fire whistle blows at the...
North Country Inspiration: Lowville’s Citizen of the Year

Latest News

This photo, provided by MTA New York City Transit, shows water from a water main break...
127-year-old water main gives way under NYC’s Times Square, flooding streets, subway station
Russia’s Defense Ministry accused Ukraine of targeting five Russian regions with drones in the...
Drones targeted 5 regions in biggest attack on Russian soil in 18 months, defense ministry says
Authorities removed a child from a home that was filled with dozens of dead dogs.
Child found in home with dozens of dead dogs
A man rolls an arcade game toward a moving truck as waterfront businesses empty out furniture...
Idalia strengthens over warm Gulf of Mexico waters as it steams toward Florida