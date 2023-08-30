Check out local products at Taste NY store
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 9:11 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s like one stop shopping for products made in the north country and across the state.
Taste New York market manager Michael Myers says it’s also a great place to grab lunch.
You can watch his interview on 7 News This Morning in the video above.
The store is at the North Country Welcome Center at 43350 Collins Landing Road, Alexandria Bay.
It’s open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Sunday
You can call 315-215-4187 to find out more or email mm384@cornell.edu.
