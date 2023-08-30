Check out local products at Taste NY store

Taste New York
By 7 News Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 9:11 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s like one stop shopping for products made in the north country and across the state.

Taste New York market manager Michael Myers says it’s also a great place to grab lunch.

You can watch his interview on 7 News This Morning in the video above.

The store is at the North Country Welcome Center at 43350 Collins Landing Road, Alexandria Bay.

It’s open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Sunday

You can call 315-215-4187 to find out more or email mm384@cornell.edu.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

State police car parked outside Beaver Meadows Apartments
Police remain at homicide victim’s apartment, neighbors feel unsafe
Police investigate homicide of elderly town of Watertown woman
A 13-foot sunflower in the city of Watertown is attracting attention.
13-foot sunflower growing in Watertown
Fire destroyed the Massena Little League concession stand over the weekend.
Fire destroys Massena Little League concession stand, insurance won’t cover damage
Nursing shortage
Nurses union meets with hospital management about staffing

Latest News

Morning Checkup: Hope Grows Here
Morning Checkup: Hope Grows Here
Cala Morgia is seeking the go-ahead to build a dog kennel in the town of Watertown.
Dog kennel planned for town of Watertown
This year's city of Watertown tennis tournament will be on September 9.
Watertown tennis tourney coming soon
The 55th annual butter sculpture is on display at the New York State Fair.
Ag Weekly: Butter sculpture is one way state fair honors agriculture