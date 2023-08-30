Check out local products at Taste NY store

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s like one stop shopping for products made in the north country and across the state.

Taste New York market manager Michael Myers says it’s also a great place to grab lunch.

You can watch his interview on 7 News This Morning in the video above.

The store is at the North Country Welcome Center at 43350 Collins Landing Road, Alexandria Bay.

It’s open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Sunday

You can call 315-215-4187 to find out more or email mm384@cornell.edu.

