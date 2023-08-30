Civilian retirees need Real ID to enter Fort Drum

REAL ID
REAL ID(MGN)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 4:45 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
FORT DRUM, New York (WWNY) - Changes are coming for civilian retirees when trying to get onto Fort Drum or any military installation.

What they use right now is called a Department of Defense Civilian Retiree Identification Card.

Those cards expire at the end of August.

Starting Friday, retirees must show a new Real ID.

It’s because of security enhancements at Fort Drum gates and because the Real ID Act, passed by Congress in 2005, requires the termination of the DoD ID cards.

If you don’t have your Real ID yet, or you are waiting for it, you can continue to access Fort Drum by showing your driver’s license and your retirement document.

This does not affect retired soldiers or their families.

