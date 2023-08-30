Colton-Pierrepont to teach healthy ways to use technology

Colton-Pierrepont Central School
Colton-Pierrepont Central School(WWNY)
By Sean Brynda
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 4:36 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
COLTON, New York (WWNY) - A local school district is set to teach students and parents how to use school Chromebooks and cell phones in a healthy way.

Colton-Pierrepont Central School is hosting a digital wellness seminar before the new school year starts up.

According to school superintendent Jim Nee, the idea here is to help ensure students and parents are having a safe online experience.

Nee emphasizes that there should also be a healthy split between screen usage and everyday wellness in students as their lives involve more and more technology.

“The impact of technology is incredible and it can go one of two ways. So we are really trying to stress the importance of a good digital presence, having a positive digital footprint, thinking about their digital trails, how are they using the technology to their advantage within their academic world. All of those things are incredibly important for us and for our community,” he said.

The event is Thursday at 6 p.m. Students will also pick up school supplies, meet teachers, locate their lockers, and get a free haircut if needed.

