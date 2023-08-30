Confusion reigns in Massena following report airport chosen to house asylum seekers

Massena International Airport
Massena International Airport(WWNY)
By Jeff Cole
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 11:47 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - CBS News reports Massena International Airport is on a list of sites offered by the federal government to help New York City deal with the influx of asylum seekers.

But the town supervisor says she is completely caught off guard and has had no conversations about it.

CBS reports that Homeland Security officials offered 11 sites to build shelters. Most of them are downstate except the Massena airport, perhaps the furthest you can get from New York City and still be in New York state.

Town Supervisor Sue Bellor says she doesn’t know what to make of it.

“How did they select these locations, because looking at the list a lot of them are around New York City — 100, 200 miles, I don’t know,” Bellor said, “and yet they picked out Massena International Airport.  I don’t know where they are getting this from. It’s very confusing to all of us.”

Bellor has written to Congresswoman Elise Stefanik about this surprise. Stefanik’s social media accounts are raising awareness about it and linking to the CBS report.

This comes after New York Gov. Kathy Hochul pledged that upstate communities will not be forced to house migrants.

“We cannot and will not force other parts of our state to shelter migrants,” Hochul said Friday.

According to CBS, New York City Mayor Eric Adams said, “We don’t have an option. New York City has run out of room. “We are going to use any space that’s available to take the pressure off of New York City residents.”

Concern over migrants being bussed north prompted St. Lawrence County to declare a state of emergency earlier this year, and for the mayor of West Carthage to go to court to block a motel from housing migrants.

