Contractor gets probation for defrauding clients

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A Watertown contractor who failed to do work he was paid for was sentenced in Jefferson County Court on Wednesday.

Cameron Hasner was sentenced to 5 years probation.

Officials said the 35-year-old already made restitution; the amount was not disclosed.

In 2022, Hasner was accused of defrauding several people in Jefferson and other counties by paying for goods and services with bad checks and not doing the work he was hired for.

A grand jury indicted him on 21 felony and misdemeanor counts.

Hasner pleaded guilty to all of them on May 30.

