Cool with hit-or-miss rain

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Despite cooler temps lately, summer is far from over. We’ll start to see that heading into the weekend.

It will be cool today. A cold front will come through the area, knock the humidity down, and keep temperatures to the upper 60s and low 70s.

There’s a 60% chance of rain, which will be off and on with long cloudy breaks and maybe a little sunshine.

It will be a drier, cooler night. Lows will be in the 40s.

Thursday will be another cool day. It will be sunny with highs around 70.

Friday will be sunny with highs in the mid-70s.

It will be partly sunny on Saturday. Highs will be in the upper 70s.

Sunday will be sunny with highs close to 80.

It will be sunny for both Labor Day and Tuesday. Highs will be in the mid-80s both days.

