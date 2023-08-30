Dog kennel planned for town of Watertown

Dog kennel plans
By 7 News Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2023
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A town of Watertown woman is planning to open a dog kennel.

Cala Morgia, who owns CJ’s Acres, says she’s been dog sitting for a decade, but always had to go to the dogs.

Now she wants to open a place to house dogs while their owners are away.

The idea was introduced to the Jefferson County planning board Tuesday.

She plans for it to be a 50-foot by 32-foot garage on her 16-acre property.

It would have space for 10 insulated rooms, which would have both heat and AC.

An area around the building would be fenced in.

Morgia says she wants the dogs to feel as comfortable as possible.

“I want them to feel as if it is a home away from home, kind of when you go to a hotel and when you book online, you’re picking ones that look more comfortable,” she said. “Different amenities, things like that.”

Morgia says she is waiting for a green light from town officials to begin construction.

