Harrisville man pleads guilty to attempted rape

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A 30-year-old Harrisville man has taken a plea deal after being arrested in a law enforcement sting targeting child sexual predators.

Brian LaPlatney pleaded guilty Tuesday in Jefferson County Court to second-degree attempted rape.

He’s expected to receive 10 years probation when he’s sentenced on November 29. He will also be required to register as a sex offender.

LaPlatney and nine other people were arrested in a sting in which law enforcement officials posed as children online and arranged to meet in person.

State police, the Army’s Criminal Investigative Division, and the FBI conducted the multi-day operation in September 2022.

LaPlatney was originally charged with second-degree attempted rape.

