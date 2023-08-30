Harrisville man pleads guilty to attempted rape

Brian LaPlatney
Brian LaPlatney(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 4:10 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A 30-year-old Harrisville man has taken a plea deal after being arrested in a law enforcement sting targeting child sexual predators.

Brian LaPlatney pleaded guilty Tuesday in Jefferson County Court to second-degree attempted rape.

He’s expected to receive 10 years probation when he’s sentenced on November 29. He will also be required to register as a sex offender.

LaPlatney and nine other people were arrested in a sting in which law enforcement officials posed as children online and arranged to meet in person.

State police, the Army’s Criminal Investigative Division, and the FBI conducted the multi-day operation in September 2022.

LaPlatney was originally charged with second-degree attempted rape.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

State police car parked outside Beaver Meadows Apartments
Police remain at homicide victim’s apartment, neighbors feel unsafe
Police investigate homicide of elderly town of Watertown woman
A 13-foot sunflower in the city of Watertown is attracting attention.
13-foot sunflower growing in Watertown
Nursing shortage
Nurses union meets with hospital management about staffing
Fire destroyed the Massena Little League concession stand over the weekend.
Fire destroys Massena Little League concession stand, insurance won’t cover damage

Latest News

Cameron Hasner
Contractor gets probation for defrauding clients
Charles Woodrum
Man going to prison in connection with Watertown shooting incident
Gavel
Akwasasne man pleads guilty to transporting 6 illegal aliens
Zijie Yan
Clarkson University mourns shooting death of former professor