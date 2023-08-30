K-9 officer dies from ‘brief illness’ after nearly 10 years of service, sheriff’s office says

The Medina County Sheriff’s Office said it is “heartbroken” at the loss of K-9 officer Blek.
The Medina County Sheriff’s Office said it is “heartbroken” at the loss of K-9 officer Blek.(Medina County Sheriff's Office)
By Rachel Vadaj and Andrew McMunn
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 3:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEDINA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - Authorities in Ohio announced the passing of a K-9 officer after a “brief illness.”

The Medina County Sheriff’s Office said it is “heartbroken” at the loss of K-9 officer Blek after the dog served its community for almost a decade.

The sheriff’s office announced Blek’s passing on Aug. 24.

Blek was a 10-year-old German Shephard who was trained in illegal narcotic detection, tracking, handler protection and suspect apprehension, according to the sheriff’s department.

“K-9 Blek had an amazing career with multiple narcotic and suspect seizures and he was wonderfully engaging at community events,” the Medina County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement. “K-9 Blek will be missed by his handler and his family, as well as the rest of the MCSO family.”

Copyright 2023 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

State police car parked outside Beaver Meadows Apartments
Police remain at homicide victim’s apartment, neighbors feel unsafe
Police investigate homicide of elderly town of Watertown woman
A 13-foot sunflower in the city of Watertown is attracting attention.
13-foot sunflower growing in Watertown
Nursing shortage
Nurses union meets with hospital management about staffing
Fire destroyed the Massena Little League concession stand over the weekend.
Fire destroys Massena Little League concession stand, insurance won’t cover damage

Latest News

Brian LaPlatney
Harrisville man pleads guilty to attempted rape
Tips to help you save as consumer confidence in business, labor market conditions fluctuates
Tips to help you save as consumer confidence in business, labor market conditions fluctuates
Tips to help you save as consumer confidence in business, labor market conditions fluctuates
FILE - Former BBC Director General Mark Thompson arrives at Portcullis House in London, Monday,...
CNN names Mark Thompson, former BBC and New York Times executive, as its new leader
Charles Woodrum
Man going to prison in connection with Watertown shooting incident