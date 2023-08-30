Lawmakers agree to consider funeral directors’ issues with indigent burials

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Jefferson County lawmakers were sympathetic toward the plight of local funeral directors who are seeking help funding burials for people who can’t afford them.

Representatives from the Jefferson-Lewis County Funeral Directors Association made their case before the county’s health and human services committee Tuesday night.

They say an indigent person’s burial can easily cost $5,000.

The county currently covers about 40% of that, $1,900. The rest is on the funeral home.

And funeral home directors say the cost is on the rise.

County Legislator Corey Grant agrees they need help.

“What needs to be done is that we need to help them survive, whether it be a little more support or from the county as far as funds, so they are not dipping into their pockets,” Grant said. “We definitely need to be taking care of our people in the county.”

The committee will discuss the matter and present it to the full board of legislators in the next month or two.

