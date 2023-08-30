Man going to prison in connection with Watertown shooting incident

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A 21-year-old man has been sentenced in connection with a January shooting incident in the city of Watertown.

Charles Woodrum will go to prison for three and a half years.

He was sentenced Wednesday in Jefferson County Court.

Woodrum was arrested in January in the 300 block of Winslow Street in January. According to court documents, he fired one round of a 9-millimeter handgun at a man during an argument.

The man was not hurt and the handgun was recovered at the scene.

Woodrum was originally charged with second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, second-degree menacing, and first-degree reckless endangerment.

He pleaded guilty to second-degree criminal possession of a weapon on May 23.

