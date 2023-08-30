Massena man allegedly charged at police with knife

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - A 36-year-old Massena man is accused of charging at two village police officers with a knife.

Randy Weaver is charged with felony counts of menacing a police officer and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon. He also faces two misdemeanor counts of second-degree menacing and endangering the welfare of a child

According to court documents, Weaver was involved in a fight in a Willow Street apartment on August 25 at 8 p.m. The papers state that he smashed items in the presence of two children.

The complaint says village police were interviewing witnesses on Somerset Avenue about 20 minutes after the fight when Weaver charged at them with a knife.

No injuries were reported.

Weaver was arraigned in Massena Town Court and sent to the St. Lawrence County jail in lieu of $10,000 bail or $20,000 bond.

Court officials said Weaver was released after bail was posted.

According to court papers, Weaver was previously convicted for resisting arrest in October 2008.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.