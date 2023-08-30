Morning Checkup: Hope Grows Here

Morning Checkup: Hope Grows Here
By 7 News Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 9:34 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Undergoing cancer treatment is a difficult journey, so Samaritan Medical Center wants to lend support by hosting its second Hope Grows Here event.

Samaritan experience manager Andrea Roden says it’s an opportunity to celebrate patients who have gone through their cancer treatment, those who are currently being treated, and their caregivers.

Watch the video above for her interview during Samaritan’s Morning Checkup segment on 7 News This Morning.

The event is from 1 to 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, September 23, at Samaritan’s Walker Center for Cancer Care.

You need to make reservations by Monday, September 11. To do that, call 315-785-HOPE or visit samaritanhealth.com/hope-grows-here.

