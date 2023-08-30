New housing director ready to hit the ground running

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Jefferson County is welcoming the woman taking charge of helping homeless people.

Gillian Redder says she’s excited to be the county’s first-ever director of housing.

Her role will be working with county organizations and resources to combat homelessness.

Redder says she’s been reviewing some of the projects the county has in mind, such as an emergency response pod and a pallet shelter.

Redder is from Watertown and says she wants to see a change.

“I do love this community, I love the area,” she said. “I want to be able to help in some way and I believe when great minds come together we can make great things happen, but there is still some work that needs to be done on my part to get up to speed with what has been done and the work that has gone into it so far. So, yeah, I will be hitting the ground running, while learning all at the same time.”

Redder has been on the job for about a week.

