New housing director ready to hit the ground running

New Jefferson County director of housing
By 7 News Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 6:14 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Jefferson County is welcoming the woman taking charge of helping homeless people.

Gillian Redder says she’s excited to be the county’s first-ever director of housing.

Her role will be working with county organizations and resources to combat homelessness.

Redder says she’s been reviewing some of the projects the county has in mind, such as an emergency response pod and a pallet shelter.

Redder is from Watertown and says she wants to see a change.

“I do love this community, I love the area,” she said. “I want to be able to help in some way and I believe when great minds come together we can make great things happen, but there is still some work that needs to be done on my part to get up to speed with what has been done and the work that has gone into it so far. So, yeah, I will be hitting the ground running, while learning all at the same time.”

Redder has been on the job for about a week.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

State police car parked outside Beaver Meadows Apartments
Police remain at homicide victim’s apartment, neighbors feel unsafe
Police investigate homicide of elderly town of Watertown woman
A 13-foot sunflower in the city of Watertown is attracting attention.
13-foot sunflower growing in Watertown
Fire destroyed the Massena Little League concession stand over the weekend.
Fire destroys Massena Little League concession stand, insurance won’t cover damage
Nursing shortage
Nurses union meets with hospital management about staffing

Latest News

Wake Up Weather
Cool with hit-or-miss rain
Jefferson County lawmakers expressed sympathy Tuesday night toward funeral directors who are...
Lawmakers agree to consider funeral directors’ issues with indigent burials
New Jefferson County director of housing
New Jefferson County director of housing
Funeral home costs
Funeral home costs