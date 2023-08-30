Security still top priority during Canton school’s construction project

Canton Central will be a secured school even as a $38 million construction project continues...
Canton Central will be a secured school even as a $38 million construction project continues into the new school year.(WWNY)
By Sean Brynda
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 5:07 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Canton Central will be a secured school even as a $38 million construction project continues into the new school year.

This September, the campus will not only have students and buses, but construction equipment and crews as well.

According to Scott Sanderson, the district’s operations director, the school will be as secure as other years.

Security cameras and key-fob accessible doors will be working too to prevent any non-school related personnel from walking the halls.

“School’s security is always in the forefront of our mind. A locked door saves lives. Every door on the perimeter of our district, the doors are always locked. People have badges to get in and out of the school building. The doors will continue to be locked whether we have a project going on with contractors in or out of the building,” he said.

The project includes a new pool, more accessible parking, a turf field, and classrooms. It’s expected to be completed next summer.

