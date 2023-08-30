Watertown tennis tourney coming soon

Watertown city tennis tournament
By Mel Busler
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 7:57 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The city of Watertown tennis tournament is coming up.

It’s an event that has had a successful history. This year it’s September 9 at the Watertown High School courts.

Adrienne Alteri is the tournament director.

There are all sorts of divisions for all age groups.

Don’t be too intimidated about competing. The tournament encompasses all talent levels.

The tournament culminates a whole summer of tennis action at the Watertown High School courts.

There’s an easy way to register for the event: visit nctennisassoc.com.

