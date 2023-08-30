Young girl dies at hospital after being found unresponsive in community pool

A young girl has died after she was found unresponsive in a community pool in northeast Portland last week. (Source: KPTV)
By KPTV staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 4:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV/Gray News) - A young girl has died after she was found unresponsive in a community pool in the Portland area last week.

According to Portland Parks & Recreation, the girl was found in the Montavilla Community Center outdoor pool. Staff performed CPR until paramedics arrived and took the girl to the hospital.

However, the young girl died a few days later. Officials said they will not be sharing her identity at this time.

“My thoughts are with the family and the community,” said Dan Ryan, Portland’s commissioner of culture and livability. “I’m devastated by this tragedy.”

Portland Parks & Recreation representatives said that lifeguards were on duty and the pool was open to the public when the girl was pulled from the water.

This is the first drowning in a public pool in the city since at least 1985, according to officials.

“I am heartbroken,” said Portland Parks & Recreation Director Adena Long. “We are partnering with other city teams to participate in an investigation to see what we can learn from this tragic incident. Our goal is to provide the safest environment possible for the community. Our deepest, most heartfelt thoughts are with the family.”

No other immediate details have been released.

Copyright 2023 KPTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

State police car parked outside Beaver Meadows Apartments
Police remain at homicide victim’s apartment, neighbors feel unsafe
Police investigate homicide of elderly town of Watertown woman
A 13-foot sunflower in the city of Watertown is attracting attention.
13-foot sunflower growing in Watertown
Nursing shortage
Nurses union meets with hospital management about staffing
Fire destroyed the Massena Little League concession stand over the weekend.
Fire destroys Massena Little League concession stand, insurance won’t cover damage

Latest News

A deputy in Wisconsin is being praised by the sheriff's department for saving a man from a...
Deputy cuts seat belt, pulls driver out of burning car after crash into home
For years an overflow of stormwater on Butterfield Avenue in Watertown has caused basements to...
Watertown recommends backflow systems for some city residents
John Cena celebrates his win during Wrestlemania XXX at the Mercedes-Benz Super Dome in April...
John Cena is returning to the WWE ring
A Wisconsin deputy saved a suspected drunk driver from a burning car after the driver allegedly...
Deputy cuts seatbelt, pulls driver out of burning car after crash into home
The Lewis County Sheriff’s Office says this surveillance photo shows an unidentified woman...
Caught on camera: alleged farm stand thefts