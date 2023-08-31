Additional charges possible against woman accused of shaking baby who died

Tiara Allen
Tiara Allen(St. Lawrence County Jail)
By Diane Rutherford
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 3:53 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
TOWN OF FOWLER, New York (WWNY) - A Gouverneur woman could face additional charges concerning the death of a baby she’s accused of shaking.

That’s according to St. Lawrence County District Attorney Gary Pasqua, who says his office is investigating a number of different possibilities.

State police arrested 25-year-old Tiara Allen on July 13 on a felony count of reckless assault of a child and a misdemeanor count of endangering the welfare of a child.

Troopers said Allen was caring for her boyfriend’s 5-month-old child on July 7 at their home on Sand Road in the town of Fowler.

According to police, Allen became frustrated with the baby’s crying and began to shake the child.

The infant became unresponsive and was transported to Gouverneur Hospital and then taken to Upstate Golisano Children’s Hospital in Syracuse.

Police said the baby was diagnosed with anoxic brain injury and subdural hematomas as a result of Allen’s actions.

Pasqua said the infant died at the end of last week.

Allen was arraigned in Fowler Town Court on July 13 and sent to the county jail.

Jail officials said she posted $10,000 bail that same day and was released.

