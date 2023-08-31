Auditions for Little Theatre Show - Little Women

Auditions in September, show is in November
Auditions in September, show is in November(LTW)
By Craig Thornton
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 10:48 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY)

The Little Theatre of Watertown Announces Auditions for Little Women Audition Dates – September 13 and September 15, 2023

The Little Theatre of Watertown is pleased to announce auditions for Little Women, adapted by Scott Davidson from the beloved American classic by Louisa May Alcott. Auditions will be held Wednesday, September 13 and Friday, September 15 from 6:30 pm until 8:30 pm at Emmanuel Congregational Church, 119 S. Hamilton Street, Watertown.

Relive this timeless and enduring classic about the March sisters’ journey from childhood to maturity during the American Civil War. Audiences of all generations will enjoy acquainting – or reacquainting – themselves with the sisters: Meg, the eldest; Jo, the high-spirited tomboy; Amy, the self-centered beauty; and gentle Beth, as well as their beloved Marmee and Father. Together the March family learns to endure both good times and bad as they share the joys and pains of growing up. The play is written for a cast of 7-11 women (ages 12-16 years old and adult) and three men (16 years and older).

A script is available for perusal at the front desk of the Flower Memorial Library in Watertown. Come prepared with a short monologue. You may be asked to perform a cold reading. Please complete the online audition form at https://forms.gle/cKcmE9J9CEjKsaj49 prior to arrival at auditions. The show will run from Friday, November 17 through Sunday, November 19 at the Sackets Harbor Ballroom.

Little Women is produced by special arrangement with Pioneer Drama Service, Inc. For more information, visit our website at www.littletheatreofwatertown.com.

