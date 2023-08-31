Concert on the waterfront, music on porches in Sackets Harbor
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Sackets Harbor’s Concerts on the Waterfront series comes to a close this weekend, but that doesn’t mean the music stops.
Dave Alteri is president of the Sackets Harbor Historical Society and Donna Collins is a board member.
They told us about the last concert in the series and an event that continues the music the next weekend.
Watch the video for their interview on 7 New This Morning.
The final concert is from 3 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, September 3, featuring the Maria DeSantis Orchestra.
On Saturday, September 9, is the Porch Music Fest from noon to 5 p.m.
It will feature 18 musical acts on 14 porches,
For more information and a map of the musical porches, go to shhistoricalsociety.org.
Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.