Concert on the waterfront, music on porches in Sackets Harbor

Concerts on the waterfront, music on porches
By 7 News Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 9:26 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Sackets Harbor’s Concerts on the Waterfront series comes to a close this weekend, but that doesn’t mean the music stops.

Dave Alteri is president of the Sackets Harbor Historical Society and Donna Collins is a board member.

They told us about the last concert in the series and an event that continues the music the next weekend.

Watch the video for their interview on 7 New This Morning.

The final concert is from 3 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, September 3, featuring the Maria DeSantis Orchestra.

On Saturday, September 9, is the Porch Music Fest from noon to 5 p.m.

It will feature 18 musical acts on 14 porches,

For more information and a map of the musical porches, go to shhistoricalsociety.org.

