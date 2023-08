WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) -A cold front moved through the area earlier today dropping the temperatures. Expect clearing skies tonight with lows in the 40′s.

Thursday will be sunny with highs near 70.

Friday and Saturday will be sunny with highs in the middle to upper 70′s.

Sunday and Monday will be sunny with highs in the 80′s.

