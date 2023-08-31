WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY)

Creatives Rebuild New York

Meet and Greet

SLC Arts Temp Location: 45 Market Street Potsdam, NY

Thursday, August 31st @ 6pm

Join us for our Creatives Rebuild New York Artist Meet and Greet tomorrow evening at our temporary location (45 Market Street in Potsdam) at 6pm! We are incredibly proud to work with 6 artists through the CRNY Employment Program, a 2-year program that funds employment for 300 artists working in collaboration with community-based organizations across New York State.

Our cohort of artists includes Josh Barkley, Sharon H.J. Cheng, Karyn Crispo, Catherine LaPointe-Vollmer, Matthew Mazzotta, and Andrew Norrell.

Free and open to the community.

