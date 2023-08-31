Dog with ‘please help’ note jumps in police car

Officials are searching for the owner of a dog named Lola, who was found with a note on her...
Officials are searching for the owner of a dog named Lola, who was found with a note on her that read “please help.”(Source: Facebook/Platteville, WI Police Dept via CNN)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 5:48 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PLATTEVILLE, Wis. (CNN) - Officials in Wisconsin are searching for the owner of a dog named Lola, who was found with a note on her that read “please help.”

Platteville Police were called to a park last Friday about a dog running loose. She immediately ran up to an officer’s car and hopped right in.

The officer noticed the dog had a handwritten note attached to her pink collar. It read, “Please help. Take me to a shelter. My name is Lola.”

The dog had a handwritten note attached to her pink collar. It read, “Please help. Take me to a...
The dog had a handwritten note attached to her pink collar. It read, “Please help. Take me to a shelter. My name is Lola.”(Source: Facebook/Platteville, WI Police Dept via CNN)

Police are searching for Lola’s owners, so they can figure out what happened.

Lola is up for adoption, according to the police department’s Facebook page.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

State police car parked outside Beaver Meadows Apartments
Police remain at homicide victim’s apartment, neighbors feel unsafe
Charles Woodrum
Man going to prison in connection with Watertown shooting incident
Cala Morgia is seeking the go-ahead to build a dog kennel in the town of Watertown.
Dog kennel planned for town of Watertown
The Lewis County Sheriff’s Office says this surveillance photo shows an unidentified woman...
Caught on camera: alleged farm stand thefts
Massena International Airport
Confusion reigns in Massena following report airport chosen to house asylum seekers

Latest News

Traffic Advisory
Traffic advisory: Holcomb Street in Watertown
A man was found injured on Cemetery Road in the town of Rutland Thursday morning.
Man found injured in middle of Rutland road
Labor Day is around the corner, and millions of Americans are hitting the road. (CNN, NEWS 12...
Busy airports, heavy traffic expected over Labor Day weekend
Jewell Baggett stands beside a Christmas decoration she recovered from the wreckage of her...
Tropical Storm Idalia descends on North Carolina after pounding 3 other states