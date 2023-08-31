First-ever Sackets Harbor Marathon this weekend

Sackets Harbor Marathon
By 7 News Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 10:48 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - More than 700 runners are already signed up for the first running of the Sackets Harbor Marathon.

Race directors Karyn Reinhardt and Mark Congel say they thought they’d be lucky to get 200 to 300 runners. Watch the video above for their interview on 7 News This Morning.

The run is at 7 a.m. on Sunday, September 3, at the Madison Barracks polo field.

The entry fees are $109 for the marathon and $99 for a half marathon.

Proceeds will help benefit the Sackets Harbor Fire Department and the Sackets Harbor Ambulance Squad.

You can sign up at sacketsharbormarathon.com or register the day of the race.

