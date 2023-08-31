Highlights & scores: High school & college soccer

(WWNY) - High school and college soccer were in the spotlight on Wednesday night.

In Northern Athletic Conference girls’ soccer, it was Lisbon vs. Heuvelton in the championship matchup in the 29th Annual Cring Tournament at Ogdensburg.

- Leah Warren with the Lisbon corner kick, goalie Carley Simmons snags the ball.

- On the run, Lyla Rishe slips the lead pass to Warren who lifts the shot under the crossbar. It’s 1-0 Golden Knights.

- From the corner, Rishe drops the ball in the box, Ava Murphy spins and delivers the second goal.

Gabrielle Richardson scored the remaining goal in Lisbon’s 3-0 title win.

It was OFA hosting Hammond in the consolation game.

- The Blue Devils’ Taylor Pinkerton floats a shot from the corner. Hammond keeper Landree Kenyon makes the grab.

- On a corner kick, Audrey Harradine battles in the scrum, but Kenyon is there again for the stop.

- Two minutes into overtime, Ava Howie fires an initial shot. Isabelle Woodcock drives in the sudden-victory goal.

Hammond wins the consolation game 1-0.

The Immaculate Heart girls’ soccer team held its annual varsity scrimmage at the Alex Duffy Fairgrounds.

Eight teams took part: IHC, Lyme, Sandy Creek, Beaver River, South Jefferson, Belleville Henderson, General Brown, and Canton.

Each team played three 45-minute games in preparation for the start of the season, which begins this week for some.

“Well, if it would stop raining it would benefit even more,” IHC coach Kurt Robbins said. “This helps us get ready for our games coming, like you were saying. We start next week. A lot of teams start next week, so it gets you in the game preparation for it. I’ve got a lot of young girls, and they need to play.”

The Lady Cannoneers hosted Herkimer in women’s college soccer from Jefferson Community College.

- Herkimer gets on the board under a minute in when Sarah Davis dents the back of the net. It’s 1-0 Herkimer.

- JCC ties it up when Jenna Netto splits the pipes, knotting the score at 1.

- The Lady Cannoneers take the lead when Olivia Wood scores on the penalty kick. It’s 2-1.

JCC moves to 2-0 on the season, beating Herkimer 4-3.

In the late game under the lights, the JCC men also hosted Herkimer.

Herkimer would jump out to an early 2-0 lead and the Cannoneers couldn’t get anything going offensively thanks to a tough Herkimer defense.

Herkimer would hand JCC its first loss of the season, blanking the Cannoneers 3-0.

Wednesday’s local scores

Girls’ high school soccer

Lisbon 3, Heuvelton 0

Hammond 1, OFA 0

Carthage 4, Utica Proctor 2

Chateaugay 3, Chazy 2

Boys’ high school soccer

Parishville-Hopkinton 3, Massena 1

Potsdam 5, Madrid-Waddington 2

Edwards-Knox 1, St. Lawrence Central 0

Lisbon 6, Morristown 1

Men’s college soccer

Herkimer 3, Jefferson 0

Women’s college soccer

Jefferson 4, Herkimer 3

