Lady Warriors switch leagues for chance at state title

Lady Warriors on the move to new league
By Mel Busler
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 8:20 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
PHILADELPHIA, New York (WWNY) - Most area high school teams have a chance to play for a state title. The exception is Frontier League volleyball, which plays at a different time of year from the state tournament.

One local volleyball team is on the move to have a chance at a state title.

One major change is at Indian River with its volleyball program. The lady warriors are moving from the Frontier League winter season to Section X and its fall schedule.

Coach Alyssa Sidmore is excited for the opportunity to play in the fall.

The New York State High School Athletic Association recognizes high school volleyball as a fall sport, holding its state tournament that time of the year.

Sidmore wanted her team to have the opportunity to play for a state title.

Sidmore says the decision to leave the Frontier League’s winter schedule for the Section X fall slate wasn’t that tough of a decision.

Indian River is willing to take the chance with the move to the fall.

