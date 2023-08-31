Man found injured in middle of Rutland road

By 7 News Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 5:26 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
RUTLAND, New York (WWNY) - A man is hospitalized after apparently being struck by a vehicle Thursday morning.

Crews responded to a call on Cemetery Road in the town of Rutland. When they arrived, they found the man unconscious in the middle of the road.

Fire officials say his injuries were severe. He was transported to Samaritan Medical Center.

State police are investigating.

