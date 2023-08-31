Porchfest in Sackets Harbor

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY)

Saturday, September 9, 2023

The Sackets Harbor Historical Society is proud to once again present its annual Porch Music Fest on Saturday, Sept 9, from noon to 5 pm, at porches around the historic district of downtown Sackets Harbor. This one-day, free music festival features a diverse lineup of musicians from around New York State. Stay tuned to our website and Facebook page for upcoming performer announcements.

If you’re a musician interested in performing at our upcoming Porch Music Fest, please download our Musician Registration Form, complete it, and return it to the Historical Society by mail or email.

If you’re a village resident interested in hosting a Porch Music Fest musician on your porch, please download our Host Registration Form, complete it, and return it to the Historical Society by mail or email.

If you have any questions about the festival or how to register, please contact the Historical Society by phone at 315-778-0156 or by email at shhistoricalsociety@gmail.com.

