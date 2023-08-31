Send It To 7 Pics of the Week: Lots of critters!

Send It To 7 Pics of the Week
By Emily Griffin
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 6:36 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - We had an overwhelming theme with our submissions this week: a lot of wildlife.

Sara Daniels sent in pics of an indigo bunting she saw. She also captured a tender moment where a baby oriel is fed by its dad.

Tina Rumble got a shot of a bald eagle as she was going to Chaumont.

A heron seemed confused by Sarah Rogers’ realistic lawn ornament.

Steve Smith says a chipmunk he got a shot of was visiting his pear tree.

Jenn Sigmon had a similar visit in Black Lake!

Sue White’s cat, Bo, decided to get nosey with the bird bath.

And Tari Briggs captured a perfect moment in her yard. Did the deer make that sign?

Be sure to send in your Back to School Pictures when the time comes. We will feature students on 7 News this morning starting on Friday, September 8.

Send in your pics with the student’s first name, school, and the grade they’re entering and keep watch as they pop up on our morning shows.

As always, you can Send It To 7 on our website or mobile app.

Check out our Back to School and Pics of the Week galleries below.

