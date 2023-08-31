Send It To 7 Pics of the Week: Lots of critters!

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - We had an overwhelming theme with our submissions this week: a lot of wildlife.

Sara Daniels sent in pics of an indigo bunting she saw. She also captured a tender moment where a baby oriel is fed by its dad.

Tina Rumble got a shot of a bald eagle as she was going to Chaumont.

A heron seemed confused by Sarah Rogers’ realistic lawn ornament.

Steve Smith says a chipmunk he got a shot of was visiting his pear tree.

Jenn Sigmon had a similar visit in Black Lake!

Sue White’s cat, Bo, decided to get nosey with the bird bath.

And Tari Briggs captured a perfect moment in her yard. Did the deer make that sign?

