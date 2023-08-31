A streak of sunny days

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s a cool and crisp fall-like morning, but don’t expect these fall conditions to last.

Temperatures started mainly in the 40s. It will be sunny with highs in the upper 60s and low 70s.

It will be another cool night. Lows will be in the 40s and 50s.

Friday will be sunny with highs in the mid-70s.

Saturday will be partly sunny with highs in the upper 70s.

It will be hot and humid on Sunday. It will be partly sunny with highs in the mid-80s.

Labor Day will also be hot and humid, too. It will be sunny with highs in the mid-80s.

Tuesday and Wednesday will have plenty of sun with highs in the upper 80s both days.

