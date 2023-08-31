A streak of sunny days

Thursday AM weather
By Beth Hall
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 6:14 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s a cool and crisp fall-like morning, but don’t expect these fall conditions to last.

Temperatures started mainly in the 40s. It will be sunny with highs in the upper 60s and low 70s.

It will be another cool night. Lows will be in the 40s and 50s.

Friday will be sunny with highs in the mid-70s.

Saturday will be partly sunny with highs in the upper 70s.

It will be hot and humid on Sunday. It will be partly sunny with highs in the mid-80s.

Labor Day will also be hot and humid, too. It will be sunny with highs in the mid-80s.

Tuesday and Wednesday will have plenty of sun with highs in the upper 80s both days.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

State police car parked outside Beaver Meadows Apartments
Police remain at homicide victim’s apartment, neighbors feel unsafe
Charles Woodrum
Man going to prison in connection with Watertown shooting incident
Cala Morgia is seeking the go-ahead to build a dog kennel in the town of Watertown.
Dog kennel planned for town of Watertown
The Lewis County Sheriff’s Office says this surveillance photo shows an unidentified woman...
Caught on camera: alleged farm stand thefts
Massena International Airport
Confusion reigns in Massena following report airport chosen to house asylum seekers

Latest News

Thursday AM weather
Thursday AM weather
7 day
A cool start to Thursday
7 day
wwny 6pm weather
Wake Up Weather
Cool with hit-or-miss rain