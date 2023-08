Traffic advisory: Holcomb Street in Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Part of Holcomb Street in Watertown will be closed during the day starting Thursday.

Holcomb will be closed from Mullin Street to Ten Eyck Street while crews work to install a new water main.

The street will be reopened at 5 p.m. each night and will be open on weekends.

Drivers will be detoured through Paddock Street to Sherman Street to Clinton Street. Large trucks are encouraged to use Washington Street.

