Alleged produce stand thief turns herself in

By 7 News Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 5:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEER RIVER, New York (WWNY) - An alleged produce stand thief turned herself in, according to one business that was hit.

This week we told you about a string of roadside stand burglaries, where a woman allegedly loaded up her car with produce and other goods, and left without paying.

Bush Garden’s in Deer River was one business hit, and said the woman, from the Rochester area, turned herself in and returned most of the things she took from the business.

She also returned honey she stole from Wakefield Apiaries on State Route 26.

There has been no word from the Sheriff’s Department on official charges.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Solar farm fire on Route 179 in the town of Lyme.
Lawmaker wants state to check health of first responders at solar farm fire
The Lewis County Sheriff’s Office says this surveillance photo shows an unidentified woman...
Caught on camera: alleged farm stand thefts
A man was found injured on Cemetery Road in the town of Rutland Thursday morning.
Adams man found injured in middle of Rutland road
Tiara Allen
Additional charges possible against woman accused of shaking baby who died
handcuffs
Man charged following domestic incident

Latest News

Cigarette smoking
New York raises cigarette tax by a dollar, making it the highest in the country
The north country has a lot of representation at the New York State Fair.
North Country livestock show off at New York State Fair
Carthage, Claxton-Hepburn hospitals target of cyber attack
Blast from the Past: Stillwater Reservoir in 2001
Stefanik to lead charge to make NY a Republican state