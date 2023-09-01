Alleged produce stand thief turns herself in

DEER RIVER, New York (WWNY) - An alleged produce stand thief turned herself in, according to one business that was hit.

This week we told you about a string of roadside stand burglaries, where a woman allegedly loaded up her car with produce and other goods, and left without paying.

Bush Garden’s in Deer River was one business hit, and said the woman, from the Rochester area, turned herself in and returned most of the things she took from the business.

She also returned honey she stole from Wakefield Apiaries on State Route 26.

There has been no word from the Sheriff’s Department on official charges.

