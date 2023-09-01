Art Highlights and Tea

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY)

The Frederic Remington Art Museum will host an “Art Highlights & Tea” program on Wednesday, September 13. The program begins with a presentation by local author and historian John Austin, to be followed by an elegant tea in the Museum’s parlors. Austin will speak about Madame Ameriga Vespucci, and the myths, legends, and historical record surrounding this intriguing woman.

John Austin is a local historian and author who has recently completed a book on the Parish family, including David Parish who built the mansion that is now the Frederic Remington Art Museum, and his nephew, George Parish. Madame Ameriga Vespucci, the subject of Austin’s talk, was the mistress of George Parish. Countless rumors, stories, and legends have accumulated about the famed beauty; Austin will help separate fact from fiction, and will share new information about Vespucci uncovered during his research on the Parishes.

The talk will take place at 2:00 pm on Wednesday, September 13, at the Frederic Remington Art Museum. The talk is free and open to the public, and will be presented in the Museum’s Tiffany Room.

After the presentation, at 3:00 pm, a delicious tea will be served in the parlors. The cost for the tea is $15 for Remington Museum members and $20 for non-members. Please call (315) 393-2425, email desmond@fredericremington.org, or reserve seats for the tea through the Museum’s online shop.

“Art Highlights & Tea” is a long-standing educational and community program at the Remington Museum. Lectures begin at 2pm and are always free and open to the public; the tea, organized and run by volunteers, begins at 3pm. Seats for the tea fill up quickly, so it is recommended to reserve spots early on.

The Frederic Remington Art Museum is located at 303 Washington Street, Ogdensburg, NY 13669. The Frederic Remington Art Museum expands and deepens appreciation and understanding of Remington’s work by engaging contemporary audiences and keeping his legacy relevant. It is dedicated to collecting, exhibiting, preserving and interpreting the art and archives of Frederic Remington, and contains an unmatched collection of his works. Current visiting hours are Tuesday through Saturday 10 am to 4pm.

