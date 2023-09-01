Carthage business gives away free haircuts ahead of new school year

CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - Kids in Carthage got to check off one item from the back to school to do list Friday morning free of charge.

Split Endz on Canal Street in Carthage gave away free hair cuts to about a dozen students getting ready to go back to school.

The shops owner, Becky Archer said the free cuts are her way of giving back to the community.

She said she hopes to make the event a yearly tradition. Jen Bach, a BOCES special education teacher joined Archer to help with the hair cuts.

”I know it’s like fifteen, twenty dollars a hair cut, so if I can donate my time to make the little kids feel good, it’s all about the kids for me. If I can donate time to make them feel good, I’m all about it,” said owner Becky Archer.

Along with the free cuts, the Morning Ritual in Carthage donated two dozen donuts and other assorted treats for the kids.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.