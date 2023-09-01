Catherine B Priest, of Watertown

On 8/29/23 Catherine B Priest completed her journey here on Earth at her convenience in her bed in her home in Watertown, NY. (Source: Funeral Home)

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - On 8/29/23 Catherine B Priest completed her journey here on Earth at her convenience in her bed in her home in Watertown, NY.

Having recently decided she was mad at her husband she may or may not meet up and make a new journey with him.

She had an outgoing personality and was not afraid of asking people she did not know what their name was and then referencing someone she knew by the same name because she knew a lot of people and she was sure to know a relative of theirs, and more often than not she did.

A woman who was not afraid of telling you what she thought of your appearance, behavior, or opinions, regardless of who you were, but who would still love you and help you in your times of need, often without you knowing she was the source. She was a great keeper of secrets and seemed to be a magnet for people who had one to tell her, and I regret only a few were passed on. She loved children and could not resist them, although she said if she were to live her life over she would not have any, but no one believed her.

A Christian woman with a strong belief in God, but a stronger need to speak her mind. As a result of giving the last minister she spoke with her opinion of him and his actions she was dismissed from his congregation, but as she said, it is not the church, the minister, or the service, that takes you to heaven. Accordingly, there will be no calling hours or services.

Born 10/12/1928 to Catherine and George Bickel in Watertown, NY. One of eleven siblings, she was the last to complete her journey. She married James A Priest and they had 5 children: Cindy and James Jr, whom have also departed, and Carol, Kristine Sullivan, and Peter, 4 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren, she is also survived by many special nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers or donations please visit a local bank pick up a couple 2 dollar bills and give them to your kids or the first 2 kids you meet in honor of one of her favorite pastimes.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Cleveland Funeral Home, Inc., 404 Sherman St, Watertown, NY.

