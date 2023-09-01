CCE of Lewis County offers small fruit workshop

Small fruit workshop
By 7 News Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 9:11 AM EDT
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Cornell Cooperative Extension of Lewis County is offering a workshop this fall on growing small fruit.

Executive director Michele Ledoux says CCE will have two Cornell specialists on hand to offer advice on raising such things as strawberries, juneberries, blueberries, and raspberries.

Watch the video for her interview on 7 News This Morning.

The event will be held rain or shine from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, October 14, at the Jefferson Community College Education Center in Lewis County.

The session includes hands-on instruction at Tug Hill Estates.

The cost is $10.

For more information and to register, go to reg.cce.cornell.edu or call 315-376-5270.

