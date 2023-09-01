Concert - Friday, September 1

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY)

Donald George and Margaret Chalker

Donald George (tenor) and Margaret Chalker (soprano) round out the Summer Chamber Music Series with Broadway Memories & Light Opera. Both are members of the Crane School of Music Voice faculty.

Friday, September 1 at 7:00 pm First Presbyterian Church, 42 Elm Street, Potsdam

Presented by the Orchestra of Northern New York

