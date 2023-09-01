Concert - Friday, September 1

Donald George and Margaret Chalker
In Potsdam, September 1 Friday.
In Potsdam, September 1 Friday.(Orchestra of Northern New York)
By Craig Thornton
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 11:19 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY)

Donald George and Margaret Chalker

Donald George (tenor) and Margaret Chalker (soprano) round out the Summer Chamber Music Series with Broadway Memories & Light Opera. Both are members of the Crane School of Music Voice faculty.

Friday, September 1 at 7:00 pm First Presbyterian Church, 42 Elm Street, Potsdam

Presented by the Orchestra of Northern New York

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Solar farm fire on Route 179 in the town of Lyme.
Lawmaker wants state to check health of first responders at solar farm fire
The Lewis County Sheriff’s Office says this surveillance photo shows an unidentified woman...
Caught on camera: alleged farm stand thefts
A man was found injured on Cemetery Road in the town of Rutland Thursday morning.
Adams man found injured in middle of Rutland road
Tiara Allen
Additional charges possible against woman accused of shaking baby who died
Zijie Yan
Clarkson University mourns shooting death of former professor

Latest News

Dances and Escapades, September 2
Dances and Escapades
September 2, Saturday
Music Porchfest in Potsdam
Friday through Monday in Alexandria Bay
Blues in the Bay
Small fruit workshop
CCE of Lewis County offers small fruit workshop