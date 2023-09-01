Daniel P. Cahill, Sr., 86, of Parishville

Daniel P. Cahill, Sr., age 86, of Parishville, formerly of Newark, passed away on August 29,
PARISHVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Daniel P. Cahill, Sr., age 86, of Parishville, formerly of Newark, passed away on August 29, 2023 at his home.

Daniel was born on August 30, 1936 in Tupper Lake to the late Peter and Lucy (Baxter) Cahill, formerly of Fine. He graduated from Clifton-Fine Central School and served in the United States Air Force until his honorable discharge in 1963.

He married Virginia J. Hubbard on September 1, 1956 at Davis Monthan Air Force Base in Tucson, AZ. The couple have had 67 years of marriage. Virginia passed away on January 8, 2022.

Daniel retired from Eastman Kodak after 25 years as an Electrician/Production Planner. He had previously worked at Newton Falls Paper Mill. Daniel was an all-around fix it kind of guy. He was a wise teacher although his teaching generally would lead to lectures. He coached for every sport, was a Master of Ceremonies for Kodak, and served on the Clifton-Fine Central School Board and in the Fine Fire Department. He enjoyed snowmobiling, four-wheeling, hunting, and fishing. He enjoyed a social beer (Genessee) and will be greatly missed.

He is survived by his children, Daniel (Helen) Cahill, Jr., Judith (Terry) Dishaw, Amy (Nicholas) Leeuwen, Andrew Cahill and his fiancée, Brianne Tierson, Bernard (Joyce) Cahill, and Matthew (Brenda) Cahill, and his sisters, Julia Cahill Marsh and Alice Cahill Quackenbush. He is also survived by many loving grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, and loving friends.

At his request, there will be no funeral service. Arrangements are with French Funeral Home in Edwards. Condolences, memories, and photos may be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com.

