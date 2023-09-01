Faculty Concert at Crane

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY)

SUNY Potsdam’s Crane School of Music will officially open the 2023-24 academic year with the annual Faculty Gala, on Tuesday, Sept. 5 at 7:30 p.m. in the Helen M. Hosmer Concert Hall. The performance will also stream live online, at potsdam.edu/cranelive.

The Crane Faculty Gala highlights members of Crane’s illustrious and world-renowned faculty of scholars and artists, and serves as a welcome to all new and returning Crane students.

This year’s varied gala program will take listeners on a journey through many genres and time periods, with 27 faculty members taking to the stage throughout the evening. Works will span from classic operatic duets, chamber music, sonatas, electronic music and musical theatre.

The performance will include works by George Bizet, Jerry Bock, Claude Debussy, George Gershwin, Sheldon Harnick, Eric Mandat, Kevin McKee, Oliver Messiaen, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, Cait Nishimura, Astor Piazzolla, Francis Poulenc, Camille Saint-Saens, Joaquin Turina and Nick Werth.

This concert is free, and the public is invited to attend.

Performers include:

Brass faculty: Lauren Becker (horn), Brianne Borden (trumpet), Charles Guy (tuba), Christopher Hernacki (trombone), Luke Spence (trumpet)

Composition faculty: Jerod Sommerfeldt (modular synthesizer)

Guitar faculty: Doug Rubio

Music education faculty: Judy Lewis (piano), Tracy Lipke-Perry (piano), Rosemarie Suniga (piano)

Percussion faculty: Rob Sanderl

Piano and keyboard faculty: Keilor Kastella, Risa Okina, Dan Sato

String faculty: Liesl Doty (violin), Marie-Elaine Gagnon (cello), Timothy Yip (violin)

Voice faculty: Katie Burnham (soprano), Donald George (tenor), Steven Groth (baritone), Andrew Voelker (piano)

Woodwind faculty: Brian Dunbar (flute), Julianne Kirk Doyle (clarinet), Casey Grev (saxophone), Maxwell Grube (bassoon), Anna Hendrickson (oboe), Christine Hoerning (bass clarinet)

This performance will be broadcast live on the Crane School of Music YouTube channel at the concert time. To view the program and see other upcoming streaming performances, visit www.potsdam.edu/cranelive.

About The Crane School of Music:

Founded in 1886, SUNY Potsdam’s Crane School of Music has a long legacy of excellence in music education and performance. Life at Crane includes an incredible array of more than 300 recitals, lectures and concerts presented by faculty, students and guests each year. The Crane School of Music is the State University of New York’s only All-Steinway institution and was one of the first Yamaha Institutions of Excellence. For more information, please visit www.potsdam.edu/crane.

