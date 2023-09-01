Fire destroys barn, kills dog in Lewis County

TOWN OF DIANA, New York (WWNY) - Fire destroyed a Lewis County barn and left a dog dead on Friday.

Volunteers from multiple departments were called to 4150 Factory Road near Natural Bridge at 11:20 a.m.

When firefighters arrived they found the barn engulfed in flames.

State police said tankers were needed due to a lack of water nearby so departments from Carthage, Harrisville, and Deferiet were called for support.

Troopers said one dog died in the blaze.

The barn was just used for storage. A tractor and some clothing were destroyed.

