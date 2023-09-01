Helen T. Goss, 95, of Watertown passed away Thursday evening, August 31, 2023, at Samaritan Medical Center. (Source: Funeral Home)

Helen was born in Queens, NY June 14, 1928, daughter of James and Loretta (Connor) Ruddy and she was a 1946 graduate of Our Lady of Wisdom, Ozone Park, NY.

On May 14, 1955 she married Robert M. Goss at the Church of St. Gregory the Great, Bellrose, NY. Mr. Goss died August 24, 1998.

The family moved to Watertown in 1964. She worked as a supervisor for NY Telephone Co. Helen was a devout Catholic. She was a communicant of Holy Family Church and a member of the Altar Rosary Society, the Legion of Mary, and the 3rd Order of Secular Franciscans. She was a talented seamstress and enjoyed dinner prep for her family.

Helen is survived by her nine children and their spouses, Rosemarie and Jeff St. Croix, Watertown, Stephen and Robin Goss, Voorheesville, Lucy and Peter Deep, Frankfort, Joseph and Molly Goss, Watertown, Elizabeth and Glenn LaFave, Brownville, Loretta and Bennett Bouchard, Syracuse, Thomas and Tracy Goss, Wellesley, MA, Robert and Philamena Goss, Lowville, and Mary and Richard O’Connor, Watertown; 20 grandchildren, Matthew (Gina), Michael (Carrie), and Mark St. Croix, Monica Virgil (Chris); Kevin Goss (Mai-Yin), and Sarah Urbanski (Joe); Jeremiah (Kasey), and Cornelius Deep; Megan, Christopher, and Ryan Goss; Daniel, and Anne Marie LaFave (Sarah Walton); Elise, and Emily Bouchard, and Claire Villegas (Armando Jr.), Isabella, and Thomas Goss; Henry Goss; and Robert O’Connor. Additionally, Helen is survived by her 12 great grandchildren, Laney, Addison and Brynn St. Croix, Emmett, Silas, and Archie Virgil, Caleb St. Croix, Liena Goss, Joseph Urbanski, Alice Deep, and Armando III and Fernanda Villegas; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. Along with her husband and parents, she was predeceased by one granddaughter, Heather Goss, one great grandson, Grant St. Croix, two sisters, Marion Canty and Loretta Kaessinger and seven brothers, James, William, John, Jerome, Francis, Robert, and Vincent Ruddy.

Calling hours will be held at Cummings Funeral Service, Inc., Watertown on Sunday, September 3, from 4 - 7 PM. The funeral mass will be celebrated on Monday, September 4, at 10 AM at Holy Family Church. followed by burial in Glenwood Cemetery. Online condolences to Helen’s family may be posted at www.cummingsfuneral.com. In lieu of flowers, donations in her name may be made to Holy Family Church, 129 Winthrop St., Immaculate Heart Central School, 1316 Ives St., or Precious Blood Monastery, 400 Pratt St., all in Watertown, NY 13601.

Helen’s family would like to express special thanks to her caregivers Margaret Deperrior, Lisa Perry, and Kim Kehoe and to her hairdresser Sarah Bancroft whom she looked forward to seeing each week.

