Highlights & scores: High school soccer season heats up

(WWNY) - High school soccer was the name of the game Thursday night.

In boys’ Frontier League soccer from Beaver Falls, Beaver River hosted Carthage.

- First half: Carthage is already up 3-0 when Karim Hassan goes far corner for the tally, upping the Comets’ lead to 4-zip.

- A bit later, Gage Marino fights his way through the defenders and dents net. It’s 5-0 Carthage.

- Then it’s Joseph Stephan with the left-footed boot that splits the pipes, increasing the Carthage lead to 6-0.

- Zane Busch finds the mark. It’s 7-0 Carthage.

The Comets go on to beat Beaver River by a final score of 14-1.

In boys’ non-league soccer from Philadelphia, it was Indian River hosting Auburn.

Connor Jones would score the game’s only goal in the second half. Joseph Rapp stopped all four shots he faced.

Indian River blanks Auburn 1-0.

It was Lisbon vs. Edwards for the Lisbon Tournament championship in boys’ Northern Athletic Conference soccer.

- In the sixth minute, Lucas Gravlin on the right-wing run, skips the ball low and into the net. It’s 1-0 Lisbon.

- Four minutes later, Cooper Rutherford pulls out of the pack and scores inside the post. It’s 2-0 Knights.

- The Cougars’ best chance comes on Cooper Allen’s shot that rings off the post and ricochets wide.

- Truman Gendebien crosses to Caleb Wilkinson, but E-K keeper Dawson Matthews makes a sparkling save.

- On the corner kick, Gendebien to Ty Jacobs for the fall-away header -- into the mesh. It’s 3-0 Lisbon.

- Then it’s Wilkinson collecting the inside pass and expanding the lead to 4-0.

- Isaiah White takes the initial shot. Wilkinson slams home the rebound.

Lisbon goes on to beat E-K 7-0.

It was Morristown vs. St. Lawrence Central in the Lisbon Tournament consolation game.

- On the giveaway, Morristown’s Wyatt Clement capitalizes with the goal. It’s 1-0 Rockets.

- The Larries then get a takeaway at the other end. Logan LeMay to Charlie Dow, ties the game at 1-1.

- In a cross from Kameron Toland, it was heads up, Dominic Peretta! Morristown is up 2-1.

- Jacob Evans to Merrick Frary from 35 yards out -- perfectly placed under the crossbar. It’s 2-2 at the half.

- Under 5 minutes left: Clement on the restart, “rockets” in the game winner.

Morristown edges St. Lawrence Central 3-2.

Thursday’s local scores

Boys’ high school soccer

Lisbon 7, Edwards-Knox 0

Morristown 3, St. Lawrence Central 2

Heuvelton 2, Norwood-Norfolk 0

OFA 4, Gouverneur 0

Beekmantown 2, Canton 1

Carthage 14, Beaver River 1

Indian River 1, Auburn 0

Girls’ high school soccer

Salmon River 2, Gouverneur 0

Potsdam 2, Parishville-Hopkinton 0

Harrisville 5, Madrid-Waddington 1

Ausable Valley 7, Tupper Lake 0

High school volleyball

Clifton-Fine 3, Lake Placid 1

Girls’ high school tennis

Lowville 5, Immaculate Heart 0

