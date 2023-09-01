John “Jack” Lawson Coloton, 91, of DeKalb Junction, passed away after a prolonged cancer battle on Wednesday, August 30, 2023, at home surrounded by the love and support of his family. (Funeral Home)

DEKALB JUNCTION, New York (WWNY) - John “Jack” Lawson Coloton, 91, of DeKalb Junction, passed away after a prolonged cancer battle on Wednesday, August 30, 2023, at home surrounded by the love and support of his family.

Jack was born on January 24, 1932 in North Russell, New York, a son of the late Howard & Zelda Lawson Coloton. As a boy, Jack attended a one room school house in North Russell. After the sudden unexpected passing of his father, Jack left school to help provide for the family on the farm. He enlisted in the US Air Force and served during the Korean Conflict. He was extremely proud of his time in the US Air Force, spending much time in Europe.

Upon his honorable discharge from the Air Force, Jack married Janet McDonald on February 8, 1958, in St. Paul’s Catholic Church, Pyrites, New York. Janet predeceased him on September 26, 2022. He worked for Martin’s Beer Plant in Canton, operated a dairy farm for approximately 40 years in Hermon and worked as the mechanic at Canton ATC and later SUNY Canton until his retirement in 1994. After his retirement he worked part-time as a courier for the Community Bank for many years.

He was a lifelong member of the Beech Ridge hunting club and Indian Trail hunting clubs in Clare and Degrasse. He enjoyed hunting, farming, volunteering at the Knights of Columbus in Canton and spending time with his family.

Jack is survived by two daughters: Mrs. Anne Williams, DeKalb Jct., NY and Mrs. Larry (Kay) Amo, Russell, NY, a brother, Michael Coloton of Buchanan, Virginia and two sister-in-law’s, Constance Coloton of North Carolina and Mrs. Michael (Faye) Foster of Hannawa Falls. He is also survived by his three grandchildren, Bryan Williams, Travis Amo and Mrs. Jonathan (Kelly) Williams Zakarauskas, along with three great grandchildren, Cooper Zakarauskas, Zena Williams and Charley Zakarauskas. His grandchildren were all the apple of his eye.

In addition to his parents and beloved wife Janet, Jack was predeceased by a son-in-law, Gregg Williams, and his siblings, Doris Lamm, James Coloton, Anne Coller, Elizabeth “Betty” Hubbard, and Thomas Coloton.

Calling hours will be held on Friday, September 1, 2023 from 3:00 pm to 7:00 pm at the O’Leary Funeral Home, Canton. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 am Saturday, September 2, 2023 at St. Mary’s Church, Canton, with Father Bryan Stitt, pastor, celebrating. Burial in the Hermon cemetery will follow. Contributions in his memory may be made to the DeKalb Junction Fire Department, 4323 US Highway 11, DeKalb Jct, NY 13630, Hospice of St. Lawrence Valley, P.O. Box 510; Potsdam, NY 13676, or the Knights of Columbus, 30 Miner Street, Canton, NY 13617.

Jack’s family is forever grateful to the many Hospice care givers who provided comfort during his final times, along with Julie Cota. He was especially grateful to Rose Wynne, who provided care to him in his home, allowing him to remain peacefully in his home. Memories and condolences may be shared online at www.olearyfuneralservice.com. Arrangements for John L. “Jack” Coloton are under the care of the O’Leary Funeral Service of Canton.

