Josephine “Josie” Johnston, 97, of Watertown

Josephine “Josie” Johnston, 97, formerly of Emmett Street, passed away Wednesday, August 30, 2023 at Samaritan Summit Village. (Source: Funeral Home)

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Josephine “Josie” Johnston, 97, formerly of Emmett Street, passed away Wednesday, August 30, 2023 at Samaritan Summit Village.

Mrs. Johnston was born on November 18, 1925, daughter of Orazio and Rosalia (Biondolillo) Catania. She attended Watertown schools. On November 24, 1946 she married Arthur W. Johnston at St. Anthony’s Church with Msgr. Claude Sechi officiating. Mr. Johnston died December 31, 1987. Mrs. Johnston was a communicant of St. Anthony’s Church and was a member of the Altar Rosery Society.

Mrs. Johnston worked at Whelan’s Drug Store on the square in the late 40′s, and was a manager in the cafeteria at Cheeseborough Pond and the New York Airbrake. She loved roller skating and came in 2nd in the New York State tournament in the 50′s. She was in a bowling league at the Watertown Bowl. Both she and her husband were members at the Watertown Golf Club and played in the coed league on Friday nights. She loved singing Tiny Bubbles on the golf course and dad would tell her “not now Jo”

Along side of having family barbecue’s and making Italian cookies for weddings and Christmas, mom’s most prize possessions were her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was the glue that held our family together and we are going to miss her beyond what words can say.

We would like to thank the staff at the Summit for taking such great care of our mother. She loved it when they came in her room to visit for a while and always made sure she had candy to share with them.

Surviving are a son, John (Virginia), Watertown, two daughters, Jody (Bruce) Crossman, Coral Springs, FL, Jan (Andy) Siver, Rolesville, NC, six grandchildren, six great grandchildren, several nieces and nephews. Two brothers Sam and Toney Catania, three sisters, Croce Catania, Rosie Augliano and Jennie Hartz, all died before her.

Calling hours will be Sunday from 2-5 pm at D.L. Calarco Funeral Home, Inc. A funeral mass will be held at 10 am at St. Anthony’s Church. Burial will be in Glenwood Cemetery. Contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Online condolences may be made to www.dlcalarco.com.

Due to construction on Keyes Avenue the funeral home parking lot may be accessed through the rear parking lot of First Presbyterian Church off Academy Street.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.