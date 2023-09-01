Julia M. Bump, 81, of Parishville

Julia M. Bump, 81, of 115 Picketville Road, was called home to rest on August 29th, 2023. (Funeral Home)

PARISHVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Julia M. Bump, 81, of 115 Picketville Road, was called home to rest on August 29th, 2023.

Julia was born on October 12, 1941 in Potsdam, daughter of the late Lawrence and Hilda (Lawrence) Barlow. She was a graduate of Potsdam High School and on January 4, 1980 she married Edward A. Bump at the West Stockholm Methodist Church with Rev. Janet Gibbs officiating.

Throughout a well-lived life of joy and love, Julia created lasting memories with her immediate family, her brothers and sisters, many nieces and nephews as well as many close friendships within her community.

She is survived by her husband, Edward, her sons Robert L. Hart, Jr. (Tammy Mason), Jeffrey M. Hart (Heidi Hart) and his children and grandchildren, Steven P. Hart (Brenda Thompson) and his children and grandchildren, as well as her two daughters Jennifer L. Bump-Reymond and her children, and Janel L. Kassa and her children and grandchild.

Friends may call at the Donaldson-Seymour Funeral Home on Tuesday from 10AM until the time of service at 1PM with Rev. Lee Sweeney officiating. Burial will follow at Bayside Cemetery.

Donations may be made in Julia’s memory to the Parishville Rescue Squad.

Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Donaldson-Seymour Funeral Home, where friends and family are encouraged to share memories and condolences online at www.donaldsonseymour.com.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.