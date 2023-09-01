Lorraine M. (Eamoe) Sedlock-Boyd, 99, of West Martinsburg

Lorraine M. (Eamoe) Sedlock-Boyd, 99, passed away on Tuesday, August 29, 2023, under the care of hospice and with her family by her side. (Funeral Home)

WEST MARTINSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Lorraine M. (Eamoe) Sedlock-Boyd, 99, passed away on Tuesday, August 29, 2023, under the care of hospice and with her family by her side.

Lorraine was born on May 31, 1924, in Massena, the daughter of the late Floyd Eamoe and Mable Lauber-Eamoe. She attended Washington Elementary and Bridges Ave High School in Massena. She married John M. Sedlock in St. Mary’s Church on November 14, 1942. After the death of her first husband in 1970, Lorraine later married John Otto Boyd on September 4, 1971, in St. Peters Church in New Bremen.

Lorraine was the past president and charter member of not only the Massena Ladies Firemen’s Auxiliary, but the Northern New York Ladies Firemen’s Auxiliary, and the New Bremen Ladies Firemen’s Auxiliary. She enjoyed watching grandchildren in their sporting activities and traveling all over the country to visit friends and family.

Lorraine is survived by her children; Mrs. Kathy Martin of Brockville, Ontario, Judy Van Duren of West Winfield, John Sedlock and his wife Linda of Bancroft, Michigan, David Sedlock and his wife Stephanie of Massena, Lorrie (Sedlock) Robbins and her husband Frank of West Martinsburg, and her step-son David Sullivan of Watertown. She had 15 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren, and 9 great great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister Veronica Faucher of Syracuse, and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and extended family.

She is predeceased by her husband John Sedlock (February 9, 1970) and her husband John Boyd (December 19, 2019) her grandson Paul Sedlock, and two son in-laws Raymond Martin and William Van Duren.

There will be no calling hours or funeral services. The family would like to thank the hospice nurses and Dee Dee Platt, her caregiver, for all the kindness and love shown over the past year. Any donations in her memory can be made to the Society for the Preservation of the West Martinsburg Church.

On-line condolence of sympathy may be made to: www.sundquistfh.com

