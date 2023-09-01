Lucille Wheater, 92, formerly of Ogdensburg

Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 9:53 PM EDT
Lucille Wheater, 92, formerly of Ogdensburg died on Monday, August 28, 2023 at Mary Washington...
Lucille Wheater, 92, formerly of Ogdensburg died on Monday, August 28, 2023 at Mary Washington Hospital in Fredericksburg, VA.(Funeral Home)

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Funeral services for  Lucille Wheater, 92, formerly of Ogdensburg will be held on Saturday, September 2, 2023 at 1 p.m. at the LaRue & Pitcher Funeral Home with Rev. Carolyn Bartkus officiating.  A visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until the time of the service.  Burial will follow the funeral service at the Pine Hill Cemetery, Eel Weir.   Mrs. Wheater died on Monday, August 28, 2023 at Mary Washington Hospital in Fredericksburg, VA.

Arrangements are under the direction of LaRue & Pitcher Funeral Home, Ogdensburg.

Lucille Wheater was born on May 28, 1931 in Ogdensburg.  She was the daughter of the late Alegnace and Clara (Mainville) Martin.  She attended St. Mary’s Academy.  On February 10th, 1953 she married Alvin Wheater.  Mr. Wheater died on January 2, 2001. She worked for Bell Telephone and the St. Lawrence Psychiatric Center before retiring.

Lucille was a world class knitter. She made sweaters, mittens and hats.  Lucille even knitted special King George Fox caps for her grand-daughter’s high school swim team.  Lucille enjoyed going to antique car shows, playing bingo and meeting with her friends from school and work.

She is survived by her son; Eric Wheater and his wife Donna and her granddaughter Tamara.

She was predeceased by her son, in infancy; David Wheater.

Donations in Lucille’s memory may be made to the Ogdensburg Volunteer Rescue Squad 1223 Pickering St. Ogdensburg, NY 13669.

Online condolences may be made at www.LaRuePitcher.com.

