Man charged following domestic incident

handcuffs
handcuffs(MGN)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 6:55 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LYONS FALLS, New York (WWNY) - A Lyons Falls man faces charges following a domestic incident.

Lewis County sheriff’s deputies say it happened Thursday in the village of Lyons Falls.

Twenty-five-year-old Mitchell Fruin was charged with criminal obstruction of breathing or blood circulation, third-degree assault, unlawful imprisonment, and second-degree harassment.

He was released following his arraignment in New Bremen town court.

