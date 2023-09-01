Man charged following domestic incident

LYONS FALLS, New York (WWNY) - A Lyons Falls man faces charges following a domestic incident.

Lewis County sheriff’s deputies say it happened Thursday in the village of Lyons Falls.

Twenty-five-year-old Mitchell Fruin was charged with criminal obstruction of breathing or blood circulation, third-degree assault, unlawful imprisonment, and second-degree harassment.

He was released following his arraignment in New Bremen town court.

